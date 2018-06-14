L&G M&G American 2-Life
LGMGAS5:LN
246.66
GBp
1.25
0.51%
更新日時 13:59 JST 2018/06/14
商品分類
Open-End Pension
52週レンジ
215.70 - 246.66
1年トータルリターン
12.10%
年初来リターン
5.01%
前日終値
245.41
215.70 - 246.66
11.38%
年初来リターン
5.01%
商品分類
Open-End Pension
ファンド分類
-
運用アセットクラス
-
重視地域
-
基準価額 (NAV) ( 06/14/2018)
246.66
資産総額 (百万 GBP) ( 05/31/2018)
6.795
設定日
10/19/2012
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
-
定額申込手数料
-
償還手数料
-
-
手数料
-
信託報酬額
-
経費率
-
投資信託組入れ上位銘柄
|名称
|数量
|値
|ファンドの割合
|
MGSAGNI:LN
M&G North American Dividend
|357.63 千
|6.61 百万
|100.00
企業概要
L&G M&G American - Life is an open-end fund incorporated in the United Kingdom. The Fund's objective is to achieve long-term capital growth. The Fund invests in North American equities.
住所Legal&General Assurance Society Ltd
One Coleman Street
London, EC2R 5AA
United Kingdom
電話番号Tel.: 44 20 3124 2000
Webサイトwww.legalandgeneralgroup.com