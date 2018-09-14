L&G M&G American 2-Life
LGMGA21:LN
236.72
GBp
0.91
0.38%
更新日時 2018/09/14
商品分類
Open-End Pension
52週レンジ
202.59 - 240.42
1年トータルリターン
14.40%
年初来リターン
7.66%
前日終値
237.63
商品分類
Open-End Pension
ファンド分類
-
運用アセットクラス
-
重視地域
-
基準価額 (NAV) ( 09/14/2018)
236.72
資産総額 (百万 GBP) ( 08/31/2018)
7.280
設定日
01/17/2007
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
-
定額申込手数料
-
償還手数料
-
償還手数料
-
手数料
-
信託報酬額
-
経費率
-
投資信託組入れ上位銘柄
|名称
|数量
|値
|ファンドの割合
|
MGSAGNI:LN
M&G North American Dividend
|353.47 千
|7.08 百万
|100.00
企業概要
L&G M&G American - Life is an open-end fund incorporated in the United Kingdom. The Fund's objective is to achieve long-term capital growth. The Fund invests in North American equities.
住所Legal&General Assurance Society Ltd
One Coleman Street
London, EC2R 5AA
United Kingdom
電話番号Tel.: 44 20 3124 2000
Webサイトwww.legalandgeneralgroup.com