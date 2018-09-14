L&G Managed 3-Pen
LGMG3PN:LN
6,670.10
GBp
13.20
0.20%
更新日時 2018/09/14
商品分類
Open-End Pension
52週レンジ
6,266.50 - 6,820.60
1年トータルリターン
6.11%
年初来リターン
1.30%
前日終値
6,656.90
ファンド分類
-
運用アセットクラス
-
重視地域
-
基準価額 (NAV) ( 09/14/2018)
6,670.1
資産総額 (十億 GBP) ( 08/31/2018)
6.984
設定日
04/06/2011
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
-
定額申込手数料
-
償還手数料
-
償還手数料
-
手数料
-
信託報酬額
-
経費率
-
企業概要
L&G Managed - Pension is an open-end pension fund incorporated in the United Kingdom. The Fund's objective is to achieve long-term capital growth. The Fund invests in global equity and fixed interest securities.
住所Legal&General Assurance Society Ltd
One Coleman Street
London, EC2R 5AA
United Kingdom
電話番号Tel.: 44 20 3124 2000
Webサイトwww.legalandgeneralgroup.com