Legal & General Managed Gene
LGMG1IN:LN
800.60
GBp
3.10
0.39%
更新日時 13:59 JST 2018/06/14
商品分類
Open-End Pension
52週レンジ
760.40 - 806.40
1年トータルリターン
0.75%
年初来リターン
0.06%
前日終値
803.70
52週レンジ
760.40 - 806.40
1年トータルリターン
1.35%
年初来リターン
0.06%
商品分類
Open-End Pension
ファンド分類
Global Allocation
運用アセットクラス
Mixed Allocation
重視地域
Global
基準価額 (NAV) ( 06/14/2018)
800.6
資産総額 (百万 GBP) ( 05/31/2018)
753.881
設定日
09/15/2000
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
-
定額申込手数料
-
償還手数料
-
償還手数料
-
手数料
-
信託報酬額
-
経費率
-
企業概要
Legal & General Managed Generation 2 Pension Fund is an open-end pension fund registered in the United Kingdom.
住所Legal & General Investment Mgmt Ltd
One Coleman Street
London
EC2R 5AA
United Kingdom
電話番号44-203-124-3000
Webサイトwww.lgim.com