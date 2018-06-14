L&G M&G Gilt & Fixed Interes
LGMFG25:LN
172.37
GBp
1.07
0.62%
更新日時 13:59 JST 2018/06/14
商品分類
Open-End Pension
52週レンジ
167.90 - 176.85
1年トータルリターン
-1.56%
年初来リターン
-0.95%
前日終値
171.30
52週レンジ
167.90 - 176.85
1年トータルリターン
-2.66%
年初来リターン
-0.95%
商品分類
Open-End Pension
ファンド分類
-
運用アセットクラス
-
重視地域
-
基準価額 (NAV) ( 06/14/2018)
172.37
資産総額 (百万 GBP) ( 05/31/2018)
1.659
設定日
04/20/2006
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
-
定額申込手数料
-
償還手数料
-
償還手数料
-
手数料
-
信託報酬額
-
経費率
-
投資信託組入れ上位銘柄
|名称
|数量
|値
|ファンドの割合
|
MGSGLTI:LN
M&G Investment Funds 2 - Gil
|1.70 百万
|1.65 百万
|100.00
企業概要
L&G M&G Gilt & Fixed Interest Income - Pension is an open-end fund incorporated in the United Kingdom. The Fund's objective is to generate income with sustainable growth in capital. The Fund invests in gilts over a rolling three to five year period.
住所Legal&General Assurance Society Ltd
One Coleman Street
London, EC2R 5AA
United Kingdom
電話番号Tel.: 44 20 3124 2000
Webサイトwww.legalandgeneralgroup.com