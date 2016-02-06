L&G MSCI Europe Value Equity
LGMEVSA:LN
Pending Listing
EUR
商品分類
Open-End Fund
ファンド分類
-
運用アセットクラス
-
重視地域
-
基準価額 (NAV) ( -)
-
資産総額 (EUR) ( -)
-
設定日
06/02/2016
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
-
定額申込手数料
0.00%
償還手数料
0.00%
手数料
-
信託報酬額
0.00%
経費率
-
企業概要
L&G MSCI Europe Value Equity Index Fund is an open-end fund incorporated in United Kingdom. The Fund's objective is to track the overall performance of the European equity markets as represented by the MSCI Europe Value Index. The Fund invests predominantly in securities that make up the constituents of the Index.
住所LGIM Corporate Director LTD
One Coleman Street
London EC2R 5AA
United Kingdom
電話番号-
Webサイトwww.lgim.com