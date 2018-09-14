L&G CF Miton Diversified Gro
LGMDGGP:LN
138.61
GBp
0.00
0.00%
更新日時 2018/09/14
商品分類
Open-End Pension
52週レンジ
138.56 - 141.81
1年トータルリターン
-0.65%
年初来リターン
-1.13%
前日終値
138.61
商品分類
Open-End Pension
ファンド分類
-
運用アセットクラス
-
重視地域
-
基準価額 (NAV) ( 09/14/2018)
138.61
資産総額 (千 GBP) ( 08/31/2018)
5.100
設定日
04/04/2007
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
-
定額申込手数料
-
償還手数料
-
償還手数料
-
手数料
-
信託報酬額
-
経費率
-
企業概要
L&G CF Miton Diversified Growth - Pension is an open-end pension fund incorporated in the United Kingdom. The Fund's objective is to achieve long-term capital growth. The Fund invests in equities, and fixed interest securities worldwide.
住所Legal&General Assurance Society Ltd
One Coleman Street
London, EC2R 5AA
United Kingdom
電話番号Tel.: 44 20 3124 2000
Webサイトwww.legalandgeneralgroup.com