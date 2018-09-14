L&G Martin Currie IF Asia Pa
LGMCIAP:LN
262.77
GBp
1.75
0.67%
更新日時 2018/09/14
商品分類
Open-End Pension
52週レンジ
255.51 - 283.60
1年トータルリターン
-0.27%
年初来リターン
-5.25%
前日終値
261.02
商品分類
Open-End Pension
ファンド分類
-
運用アセットクラス
-
重視地域
-
基準価額 (NAV) ( 09/14/2018)
262.77
資産総額 (千 GBP) ( 08/31/2018)
5.600
設定日
04/19/2006
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
-
定額申込手数料
-
償還手数料
-
償還手数料
-
手数料
-
信託報酬額
-
経費率
-
投資信託組入れ上位銘柄
|名称
|数量
|値
|ファンドの割合
|
MCASPBI:LN
Martin Currie - Asia Pacific
|5.70 千
|1.00
|0.02
企業概要
L&G Martin Currie IF Asia Pacific - Pension is an open-end pension fund incorporated in the United Kingdom. The Fund's objective is to produce long-term capital growth. The Fund invests in any economic sector in all or any of the Middle East, Indian sub-continent, Australia, New Zealand, and the Far East, excluding Japan.
住所Legal&General Assurance Society Ltd
One Coleman Street
London, EC2R 5AA
United Kingdom
電話番号Tel.: 44 20 3124 2000
Webサイトwww.legalandgeneralgroup.com