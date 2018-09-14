L&G M&G Corporate Bond 3-Pen
LGMCB3P:LN
209.68
GBp
0.03
0.01%
更新日時 2018/09/14
商品分類
Open-End Pension
52週レンジ
207.70 - 213.24
1年トータルリターン
-0.20%
年初来リターン
-1.45%
前日終値
209.71
商品分類
Open-End Pension
ファンド分類
-
運用アセットクラス
-
重視地域
-
基準価額 (NAV) ( 09/14/2018)
209.68
資産総額 (百万 GBP) ( 08/31/2018)
4.421
設定日
04/04/2011
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
-
定額申込手数料
-
償還手数料
-
償還手数料
-
手数料
-
信託報酬額
-
経費率
-
投資信託組入れ上位銘柄
|名称
|数量
|値
|ファンドの割合
|
MGSCORI:LN
M&Gｲﾝﾍﾞｽﾄﾒﾝﾄ･ﾌｧﾝｽﾞ3-社債ﾌｧﾝﾄ
|11.27 百万
|4.51 百万
|100.00
企業概要
L&G M&G Corporate Bond - Pension is an open-end pension fund incorporated in the United Kingdom. The Fund's objective is to achieve capital growth and income. The Fund invests in UK securities.
住所Legal&General Assurance Society Ltd
One Coleman Street
London, EC2R 5AA
United Kingdom
電話番号Tel.: 44 20 3124 2000
Webサイトwww.legalandgeneralgroup.com