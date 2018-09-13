LGT Select Bond High Yield U
LGMBHYB:LE
2,486.80
USD
4.05
0.16%
更新日時 2018/09/13
商品分類
Open-End Fund
52週レンジ
2,433.24 - 2,498.11
1年トータルリターン
1.61%
年初来リターン
1.09%
前日終値
2,490.85
商品分類
Open-End Fund
ファンド分類
High Yield Bond
運用アセットクラス
債券
重視地域
-
基準価額 (NAV) ( 09/13/2018)
2,486.8
資産総額 (百万 USD) ( 09/13/2018)
599.344
設定日
08/31/2000
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
MICHAEL SIMMETH
定額申込手数料
5.00%
償還手数料
0.00%
償還手数料
0.00%
手数料
-
信託報酬額
1.10%
経費率
1.48%
企業概要
LGT Select Bond High Yield (USD) is an open-end fund incorporated in Liechtenstein. The Fund's objective is to invest globally in high-yield fixed income securities and achieve a resonable return for this market segment. The Fund invests worldwide in in a broad range of low credit rating fixed and variable income securities issued in various convertible currencies.
住所LGT Capital Partners (FL) Ltd
Herrengasse 12
9490 Vaduz
Liechtenstein
電話番号+41 55 415 92 92 Tel
Webサイトwww.lgtcp.com