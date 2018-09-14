L&G Multi Manager Balanced 2
LGMBGS5:LN
151.23
GBp
0.46
0.31%
商品分類
Open-End Pension
52週レンジ
143.52 - 154.49
1年トータルリターン
4.04%
年初来リターン
1.44%
前日終値
150.77
52週レンジ
143.52 - 154.49
1年トータルリターン
4.25%
年初来リターン
1.44%
商品分類
Open-End Pension
ファンド分類
-
運用アセットクラス
-
重視地域
-
基準価額 (NAV) ( 09/14/2018)
151.23
資産総額 (百万 GBP) ( 08/31/2018)
7.221
設定日
10/19/2012
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
-
定額申込手数料
-
償還手数料
-
償還手数料
-
手数料
-
信託報酬額
-
経費率
-
企業概要
L&G Multi Manager Balanced - Life is an open-ended Life fund incorporated in the United Kingdom. The Fund's objective is to provide growth, whilst safeguarding against excessive risks. The Fund invests in a wide range of authorized investment funds that hold company shares, bonds issued by companies, commercial property, and cash.
住所Legal&General Assurance Society Ltd
One Coleman Street
London, EC2R 5AA
United Kingdom
電話番号Tel.: 44 20 3124 2000
Webサイトwww.legalandgeneralgroup.com