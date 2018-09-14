L&G Multi-Asset Target Retur
LGMATRI:LN
59.44
GBp
0.03
0.05%
更新日時 2018/09/14
商品分類
Unit Trust
52週レンジ
56.67 - 60.65
1年トータルリターン
4.83%
年初来リターン
3.05%
前日終値
59.41
52週レンジ
56.67 - 60.65
1年トータルリターン
4.80%
年初来リターン
3.05%
商品分類
Unit Trust
ファンド分類
Dynamic Allocation
運用アセットクラス
Mixed Allocation
重視地域
Global
基準価額 (NAV) ( 09/14/2018)
59.44
資産総額 (百万 GBP) ( 08/31/2018)
480.747
設定日
02/19/2016
直近配当額 ( 04/16/2018)
1.694415
直近配当利回り（税込）
2.85%
ファンドマネージャ
-
定額申込手数料
0.00%
償還手数料
0.00%
償還手数料
0.00%
手数料
-
信託報酬額
0.65%
経費率
-
投資信託組入れ上位銘柄
|名称
|数量
|値
|ファンドの割合
|
EK989412:COR
|155.00 千
|5.19 百万
|4.57
|
LGGRELI:LN
Legal & General Global Real
|7.25 百万
|4.46 百万
|3.93
|
EH396864:COR
|4.50 千
|4.21 百万
|3.71
|
JK397768:COR
|3.70 千
|3.45 百万
|3.04
企業概要
L&G Multi-Asset Target Return Fund is an open-end fund incorporated in United Kingdom. The Fund's objective aims to provide long-term growth. The Fund invests in equities, fixed interest securities and money market instruments.
住所Legal&General Assurance Society Ltd
One Coleman Street
London, EC2R 5AA
United Kingdom
電話番号Tel.: 44 20 3124 2000
Webサイトwww.legalandgeneralgroup.com