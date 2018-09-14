L&G Multi-Asset Target Retur

LGMATRI:LN
59.44
GBp
0.03
0.05%
更新日時 2018/09/14
商品分類
Unit Trust
52週レンジ
56.67 - 60.65
1年トータルリターン
4.83%
年初来リターン
3.05%
前日終値
59.41
基準価額 (NAV) ( 09/14/2018)
59.44
資産総額 (百万 GBP) ( 08/31/2018)
480.747
設定日
02/19/2016
直近配当額 ( 04/16/2018)
1.694415
直近配当利回り（税込）
2.85%
ファンドマネージャ
-
定額申込手数料
0.00%
償還手数料
0.00%
償還手数料
0.00%
手数料
-
信託報酬額
0.65%
経費率
-

投資信託組入れ上位銘柄

名称 数量 ファンドの割合
EK989412:COR
155.00 千 5.19 百万 4.57
LGGRELI:LN
Legal & General Global Real
7.25 百万 4.46 百万 3.93
EH396864:COR
4.50 千 4.21 百万 3.71
JK397768:COR
3.70 千 3.45 百万 3.04
企業概要
L&G Multi-Asset Target Return Fund is an open-end fund incorporated in United Kingdom. The Fund's objective aims to provide long-term growth. The Fund invests in equities, fixed interest securities and money market instruments.
住所
Legal&General Assurance Society Ltd
One Coleman Street
London, EC2R 5AA
United Kingdom
電話番号
Tel.: 44 20 3124 2000
Webサイト
www.legalandgeneralgroup.com