L&G Henderson MM Absolute Re
LGMARP3:LN
119.91
GBp
0.01
0.01%
更新日時 2018/09/14
商品分類
Open-End Pension
52週レンジ
118.48 - 122.03
1年トータルリターン
-0.71%
年初来リターン
-0.78%
前日終値
119.90
商品分類
Open-End Pension
ファンド分類
-
運用アセットクラス
-
重視地域
-
基準価額 (NAV) ( 09/14/2018)
119.91
資産総額 (千 GBP) ( 08/31/2018)
571.700
設定日
04/04/2011
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
-
定額申込手数料
-
償還手数料
-
償還手数料
-
手数料
-
信託報酬額
-
経費率
-
投資信託組入れ上位銘柄
|名称
|数量
|値
|ファンドの割合
|
GARGLHI:LN
Janus Henderson Multi-Asset
|404.01 千
|573.70 千
|100.00
企業概要
L&G Henderson Multi Manager Absolute Return - Pension is an open-end pension fund incorporated in the United Kingdom. The Fund's objective is to achieve a positive absolute return. The Fund invests in zero dividend preference shares, fixed interest securities, and units in collective investment schemes.
住所Legal&General Assurance Society Ltd
One Coleman Street
London, EC2R 5AA
United Kingdom
電話番号Tel.: 44 20 3124 2000
Webサイトwww.legalandgeneralgroup.com