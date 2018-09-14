L&G Managed 2-Life
LGMAGDI:LN
2,896.40
GBp
4.40
0.15%
更新日時 2018/09/14
商品分類
Open-End Pension
52週レンジ
2,747.00 - 2,970.30
1年トータルリターン
5.28%
年初来リターン
1.22%
前日終値
2,892.00
ファンド分類
Global Allocation
運用アセットクラス
Mixed Allocation
重視地域
Global
基準価額 (NAV) ( 09/14/2018)
2,896.4
資産総額 (百万 GBP) ( 08/31/2018)
739.717
設定日
02/11/2010
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
-
定額申込手数料
-
償還手数料
-
償還手数料
-
手数料
-
信託報酬額
-
経費率
-
企業概要
L&G Managed - Life is an open-end fund incorporated in the United Kingdom. The Fund's objective is to achieve long-term capital growth. The Fund invests in global equity and fixed interest securities.
住所Legal&General Assurance Society Ltd
One Coleman Street
London, EC2R 5AA
United Kingdom
電話番号Tel.: 44 20 3124 2000
Webサイトwww.legalandgeneralgroup.com