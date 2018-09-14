L&G M&G American 3-Pen
LGMAG25:LN
313.52
GBp
1.45
0.46%
更新日時 2018/09/14
商品分類
Open-End Pension
52週レンジ
258.23 - 319.39
1年トータルリターン
18.34%
年初来リターン
10.09%
前日終値
314.97
商品分類
Open-End Pension
ファンド分類
-
運用アセットクラス
-
重視地域
-
基準価額 (NAV) ( 09/14/2018)
313.52
資産総額 (百万 GBP) ( 08/31/2018)
7.610
設定日
01/23/2007
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
-
定額申込手数料
-
償還手数料
-
償還手数料
-
手数料
-
信託報酬額
-
経費率
-
投資信託組入れ上位銘柄
|名称
|数量
|値
|ファンドの割合
|
MGSAGNI:LN
M&G North American Dividend
|378.80 千
|7.59 百万
|100.00
企業概要
L&G M&G American - Pension is an open-end pension fund incorporated in the United Kingdom. The Fund's objective is to achieve long-term capital growth. The Fund invests in securities of North American issuers.
住所Legal&General Assurance Society Ltd
One Coleman Street
London, EC2R 5AA
United Kingdom
電話番号Tel.: 44 20 3124 2000
Webサイトwww.legalandgeneralgroup.com