L&G Managed Income 2-Life
LGMAG21:LN
160.84
GBp
0.01
0.01%
更新日時 2018/09/14
商品分類
Open-End Pension
前日終値
160.85
52週レンジ
159.64 - 165.29
1年トータルリターン
-2.04%
年初来リターン
-1.84%
商品分類
Open-End Pension
ファンド分類
-
運用アセットクラス
-
重視地域
-
基準価額 (NAV) ( 09/14/2018)
160.84
資産総額 (百万 GBP) ( 08/31/2018)
8.924
設定日
12/13/2005
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
-
定額申込手数料
-
償還手数料
-
償還手数料
-
手数料
-
信託報酬額
-
経費率
-
企業概要
L&G Managed Income - Life is an open-end fund incorporated in the United Kingdom. The Fund's objective is to provide a high income from a managed portfolio. The Fund invests in companies operating in basic industries along with fixed interest securities and government and other public securities.
住所Legal&General Assurance Society Ltd
One Coleman Street
London, EC2R 5AA
United Kingdom
電話番号Tel.: 44 20 3124 2000
Webサイトwww.legalandgeneralgroup.com