L&G Mixed Investment 40-85%
LGM85IA:LN
67.47
GBp
0.11
0.16%
更新日時 2018/09/14
商品分類
Open-End Fund
52週レンジ
63.55 - 69.24
1年トータルリターン
4.51%
年初来リターン
0.54%
前日終値
67.36
商品分類
Open-End Fund
ファンド分類
Global Allocation
運用アセットクラス
Mixed Allocation
重視地域
Global
基準価額 (NAV) ( 09/14/2018)
67.47
資産総額 (百万 GBP) ( 08/31/2018)
598.718
設定日
06/30/2014
直近配当額 ( 04/03/2018)
0.786786
直近配当利回り（税込）
2.33%
ファンドマネージャ
JUSTIN ONUEKWUSI / CHRIS TESCHMACHER
定額申込手数料
0.00%
償還手数料
0.00%
償還手数料
0.00%
手数料
-
信託報酬額
0.46%
経費率
0.46%
投資信託組入れ上位銘柄
|名称
|数量
|値
|ファンドの割合
|
BPU8:CUR
|1.93 千
|120.56 百万
|16.18
|
SILUIT6:LN
Sanlam IP L&G UK Index Trust
|57.00 百万
|95.67 百万
|12.84
|
LEGUSIN:LN
Legal & General US Index Tru
|17.01 百万
|76.64 百万
|10.28
|
LGEITII:LN
ﾘｰｶﾞﾙ&ｼﾞｪﾈﾗﾙ欧州ｲﾝﾃﾞｯｸｽ･ﾄﾗｽﾄ
|21.98 百万
|63.11 百万
|8.47
|
LEGJPID:LN
Legal & General Japan Index
|74.12 百万
|41.51 百万
|5.57
|
LGGRELI:LN
Legal & General Global Real
|54.45 百万
|35.03 百万
|4.70
|
LGEGULI:LN
Legal & General Emerging Mar
|62.26 百万
|32.54 百万
|4.37
|
LGGIILI:LN
Legal & General Global Infra
|55.32 百万
|32.15 百万
|4.31
|
LGEMGLI:LN
L&G Emerging Markets Governm
|53.99 百万
|29.04 百万
|3.90
|
LGEMMLI:LN
Legal & General Global Emerg
|49.66 百万
|27.67 百万
|3.71
企業概要
L&G Mixed Investment 40-85% Fund is an authorized unit trust incorporated in the United Kingdom. The aim of the Fund is to provide long-term growth of both capital and income. The Fund invests in a broad range of equity securities in the UK and overseas companies and in fixed interest securities.
住所Legal & General Investment MGMT ICVC
One Coleman Street
London
EC2R 5AA
UK
電話番号-
Webサイトwww.legalandgeneralgroup.com