L&G Mixed Investment 40-85%

LGM85CA:LN
67.91
GBp
0.11
0.16%
更新日時 2018/09/14
商品分類
Open-End Fund
52週レンジ
63.92 - 69.68
1年トータルリターン
4.67%
年初来リターン
0.65%
商品分類
Open-End Fund
ファンド分類
Global Allocation
運用アセットクラス
Mixed Allocation
重視地域
Global
基準価額 (NAV) ( 09/14/2018)
67.91
資産総額 (百万 GBP) ( 08/31/2018)
598.718
設定日
06/30/2014
直近配当額 ( 04/03/2018)
0.844119
直近配当利回り（税込）
2.49%
ファンドマネージャ
JUSTIN ONUEKWUSI / CHRIS TESCHMACHER
定額申込手数料
0.00%
償還手数料
0.00%
償還手数料
0.00%
手数料
-
信託報酬額
0.30%
経費率
0.30%

投資信託組入れ上位銘柄

名称 数量 ファンドの割合
BPU8:CUR
1.93 千 120.56 百万 16.18
SILUIT6:LN
Sanlam IP L&G UK Index Trust
57.00 百万 95.67 百万 12.84
LEGUSIN:LN
Legal & General US Index Tru
17.01 百万 76.64 百万 10.28
LGEITII:LN
ﾘｰｶﾞﾙ&ｼﾞｪﾈﾗﾙ欧州ｲﾝﾃﾞｯｸｽ･ﾄﾗｽﾄ
21.98 百万 63.11 百万 8.47
LEGJPID:LN
Legal & General Japan Index
74.12 百万 41.51 百万 5.57
LGGRELI:LN
Legal & General Global Real
54.45 百万 35.03 百万 4.70
LGEGULI:LN
Legal & General Emerging Mar
62.26 百万 32.54 百万 4.37
LGGIILI:LN
Legal & General Global Infra
55.32 百万 32.15 百万 4.31
LGEMGLI:LN
L&G Emerging Markets Governm
53.99 百万 29.04 百万 3.90
LGEMMLI:LN
Legal & General Global Emerg
49.66 百万 27.67 百万 3.71
企業概要
L&G Mixed Investment 40-85% Fund is an authorized unit trust incorporated in the United Kingdom. The aim of the Fund is to provide long-term growth of both capital and income. The Fund invests in a broad range of equity securities in the UK and overseas companies and in fixed interest securities.
住所
Legal & General Investment MGMT ICVC
One Coleman Street
London
EC2R 5AA
UK
電話番号
-
Webサイト
www.legalandgeneralgroup.com