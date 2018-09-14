Legal and General Multi-Inde

LGM6IIC:LN
57.56
GBp
0.08
0.14%
更新日時 2018/09/14
商品分類
Unit Trust
52週レンジ
55.95 - 60.30
1年トータルリターン
2.83%
年初来リターン
-0.84%
リアルタイムや過去のデータは、ブルームバーグ端末にて提供中
LEARN MORE
前日終値
57.48
52週レンジ
55.95 - 60.30
1年トータルリターン
1.49%
年初来リターン
-0.84%
商品分類
Unit Trust
ファンド分類
Dynamic Allocation
運用アセットクラス
Mixed Allocation
重視地域
Global
基準価額 (NAV) ( 09/14/2018)
57.56
資産総額 (百万 GBP) ( 11/30/2015)
5.796
設定日
10/09/2015
直近配当額 ( 08/16/2018)
0.265607
直近配当利回り（税込）
5.54%
ファンドマネージャ
JUSTIN ONUEKWUSI / BRUCE WHITE
定額申込手数料
0.00%
償還手数料
0.00%
償還手数料
0.00%
手数料
-
信託報酬額
0.31%
経費率
0.31%

投資信託組入れ上位銘柄

名称 数量 ファンドの割合
LEGUKII:LN
ﾘｰｶﾞﾙ&ｾﾞﾈﾗﾙ英国ｲﾝﾃﾞｯｸｽ･ﾄﾗｽﾄ
1.01 百万 1.68 百万 8.75
BPU8:CUR
23.00 1.44 百万 7.47
LEGUSIN:LN
Legal & General US Index Tru
315.08 千 1.42 百万 7.37
LGEGULI:LN
Legal & General Emerging Mar
2.71 百万 1.41 百万 7.34
LGEMGLI:LN
L&G Emerging Markets Governm
2.62 百万 1.41 百万 7.31
IUKD:LN
iｼｪｱｰｽﾞ英国配当UCITS ETF英ﾎﾟ
157.93 千 1.39 百万 7.24
LGEITII:LN
ﾘｰｶﾞﾙ&ｼﾞｪﾈﾗﾙ欧州ｲﾝﾃﾞｯｸｽ･ﾄﾗｽﾄ
398.55 千 1.14 百万 5.94
LGPIINC:LN
Legal & General Pacific Inde
986.59 千 1.10 百万 5.73
LEGHIII:LN
ﾘｰｶﾞﾙ&ｼﾞｪﾈﾗﾙ･ﾊｲｲﾝｶﾑ･ﾄﾗｽﾄ
2.26 百万 1.09 百万 5.66
LGGCBDB:LN
ﾘｰｶﾞﾙ&ｾﾞﾈﾗﾙ･ｲﾝﾍﾞｽﾄﾒﾝﾄ･ﾏﾈｼﾞﾒﾝ
653.90 千 796.38 千 4.14
企業概要
Legal and General Multi-Index Income 6 Fund is a Unit trust fund incorporated in London. The objective of this fund is to provide a combination of income and capital growth. At least 75% of the fund will be invested in other investment funds, with at least 50% in L&G Index funds. The fund will have exposure to equity, corporate and government bonds, cash and property.
住所
Legal & General Investment Mgmt Ltd
One Coleman Street
London
EC2R 5AA
United Kingdom
電話番号
44-203-124-3000
Webサイト
www.lgim.com