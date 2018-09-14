Legal and General Multi-Inde
LGM6CAC:LN
63.51
GBp
0.09
0.14%
更新日時 2018/09/14
商品分類
Unit Trust
52週レンジ
60.71 - 65.54
1年トータルリターン
3.17%
年初来リターン
-0.80%
前日終値
63.42
ファンド分類
Dynamic Allocation
運用アセットクラス
Mixed Allocation
重視地域
Global
基準価額 (NAV) ( 09/14/2018)
63.51
資産総額 (百万 GBP) ( 11/30/2015)
5.796
設定日
10/09/2015
直近配当額 ( 08/16/2018)
0.290482
直近配当利回り（税込）
5.49%
ファンドマネージャ
JUSTIN ONUEKWUSI / BRUCE WHITE
定額申込手数料
0.00%
償還手数料
0.00%
手数料
-
信託報酬額
0.24%
経費率
0.24%
投資信託組入れ上位銘柄
|名称
|数量
|値
|ファンドの割合
|
LEGUKII:LN
ﾘｰｶﾞﾙ&ｾﾞﾈﾗﾙ英国ｲﾝﾃﾞｯｸｽ･ﾄﾗｽﾄ
|1.01 百万
|1.68 百万
|8.75
|
BPU8:CUR
|23.00
|1.44 百万
|7.47
|
LEGUSIN:LN
Legal & General US Index Tru
|315.08 千
|1.42 百万
|7.37
|
LGEGULI:LN
Legal & General Emerging Mar
|2.71 百万
|1.41 百万
|7.34
|
LGEMGLI:LN
L&G Emerging Markets Governm
|2.62 百万
|1.41 百万
|7.31
|
IUKD:LN
iｼｪｱｰｽﾞ英国配当UCITS ETF英ﾎﾟ
|157.93 千
|1.39 百万
|7.24
|
LGEITII:LN
ﾘｰｶﾞﾙ&ｼﾞｪﾈﾗﾙ欧州ｲﾝﾃﾞｯｸｽ･ﾄﾗｽﾄ
|398.55 千
|1.14 百万
|5.94
|
LGPIINC:LN
Legal & General Pacific Inde
|986.59 千
|1.10 百万
|5.73
|
LEGHIII:LN
ﾘｰｶﾞﾙ&ｼﾞｪﾈﾗﾙ･ﾊｲｲﾝｶﾑ･ﾄﾗｽﾄ
|2.26 百万
|1.09 百万
|5.66
|
LGGCBDB:LN
ﾘｰｶﾞﾙ&ｾﾞﾈﾗﾙ･ｲﾝﾍﾞｽﾄﾒﾝﾄ･ﾏﾈｼﾞﾒﾝ
|653.90 千
|796.38 千
|4.14
企業概要
Legal and General Multi-Index Income 6 Fund is a Unit trust fund incorporated in London. The objective of this fund is to provide a combination of income and capital growth. At least 75% of the fund will be invested in other investment funds, with at least 50% in L&G Index funds. The fund will have exposure to equity, corporate and government bonds, cash and property.
住所Legal & General Investment Mgmt Ltd
One Coleman Street
London
EC2R 5AA
United Kingdom
電話番号44-203-124-3000
Webサイトwww.lgim.com