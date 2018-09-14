Legal & General - Mixed Inve

LGM60DI:LN
57.19
GBp
0.06
0.11%
更新日時 2018/09/14
商品分類
Unit Trust
52週レンジ
55.51 - 59.18
1年トータルリターン
1.35%
年初来リターン
-1.08%
前日終値
57.13
商品分類
Unit Trust
ファンド分類
Moderate Allocation
運用アセットクラス
Mixed Allocation
重視地域
Global
基準価額 (NAV) ( 09/14/2018)
57.19
資産総額 (GBP) ( -)
-
設定日
06/30/2014
直近配当額 ( 08/01/2018)
0.338493
直近配当利回り（税込）
1.18%
ファンドマネージャ
JUSTIN ONUEKWUSI / CHRIS TESCHMACHER
定額申込手数料
0.00%
償還手数料
0.00%
償還手数料
0.00%
手数料
-
信託報酬額
0.94%
経費率
0.94%

投資信託組入れ上位銘柄

名称 数量 ファンドの割合
BPU8:CUR
2.23 千 139.51 百万 13.64
LEGSCLI:LN
Legal & General Sterling Cor
174.08 百万 96.81 百万 9.47
LGGCBDB:LN
ﾘｰｶﾞﾙ&ｾﾞﾈﾗﾙ･ｲﾝﾍﾞｽﾄﾒﾝﾄ･ﾏﾈｼﾞﾒﾝ
72.05 百万 87.75 百万 8.58
LGTRTII:LN
Legal & General N Tracker Tr
40.12 百万 77.31 百万 7.56
LEGUSIN:LN
Legal & General US Index Tru
14.63 百万 65.94 百万 6.45
LGEITII:LN
ﾘｰｶﾞﾙ&ｼﾞｪﾈﾗﾙ欧州ｲﾝﾃﾞｯｸｽ･ﾄﾗｽﾄ
22.59 百万 64.84 百万 6.34
LGEGULI:LN
Legal & General Emerging Mar
115.22 百万 60.22 百万 5.89
LGEMGLI:LN
L&G Emerging Markets Governm
95.40 百万 51.32 百万 5.02
LEGHIII:LN
ﾘｰｶﾞﾙ&ｼﾞｪﾈﾗﾙ･ﾊｲｲﾝｶﾑ･ﾄﾗｽﾄ
90.36 百万 43.76 百万 4.28
LGGIILI:LN
Legal & General Global Infra
65.05 百万 37.80 百万 3.70
企業概要
Legal & General - Mixed Investment 20-60% Fund is an open-end fund incorporated in the United Kingdom. The Fund's objective is to provide long-term growth of both capital and income. The Fund invests in shares, fixed interest securities and other assets including commodities and real property. Between 20% and 60% of the Fund's property will be invested in shares.
住所
Legal & General Investment MGMT ICVC
One Coleman Street
London
EC2R 5AA
UK
電話番号
-
Webサイト
www.legalandgeneralgroup.com