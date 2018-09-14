Legal & General - Mixed Inve
LGM60DA:LN
60.45
GBp
0.07
0.12%
更新日時 2018/09/14
商品分類
Unit Trust
52週レンジ
58.33 - 61.80
1年トータルリターン
1.36%
年初来リターン
-1.08%
前日終値
60.38
1年トータルリターン
0.10%
ファンド分類
Moderate Allocation
運用アセットクラス
Mixed Allocation
重視地域
Global
基準価額 (NAV) ( 09/14/2018)
60.45
資産総額 (GBP) ( -)
-
設定日
06/30/2014
直近配当額 ( 08/01/2018)
0.355457
直近配当利回り（税込）
1.18%
ファンドマネージャ
JUSTIN ONUEKWUSI / CHRIS TESCHMACHER
定額申込手数料
0.00%
償還手数料
0.00%
手数料
-
信託報酬額
0.94%
経費率
0.94%
投資信託組入れ上位銘柄
|名称
|数量
|値
|ファンドの割合
|
BPU8:CUR
|2.23 千
|139.51 百万
|13.64
|
LEGSCLI:LN
Legal & General Sterling Cor
|174.08 百万
|96.81 百万
|9.47
|
LGGCBDB:LN
ﾘｰｶﾞﾙ&ｾﾞﾈﾗﾙ･ｲﾝﾍﾞｽﾄﾒﾝﾄ･ﾏﾈｼﾞﾒﾝ
|72.05 百万
|87.75 百万
|8.58
|
LGTRTII:LN
Legal & General N Tracker Tr
|40.12 百万
|77.31 百万
|7.56
|
LEGUSIN:LN
Legal & General US Index Tru
|14.63 百万
|65.94 百万
|6.45
|
LGEITII:LN
ﾘｰｶﾞﾙ&ｼﾞｪﾈﾗﾙ欧州ｲﾝﾃﾞｯｸｽ･ﾄﾗｽﾄ
|22.59 百万
|64.84 百万
|6.34
|
LGEGULI:LN
Legal & General Emerging Mar
|115.22 百万
|60.22 百万
|5.89
|
LGEMGLI:LN
L&G Emerging Markets Governm
|95.40 百万
|51.32 百万
|5.02
|
LEGHIII:LN
ﾘｰｶﾞﾙ&ｼﾞｪﾈﾗﾙ･ﾊｲｲﾝｶﾑ･ﾄﾗｽﾄ
|90.36 百万
|43.76 百万
|4.28
|
LGGIILI:LN
Legal & General Global Infra
|65.05 百万
|37.80 百万
|3.70
企業概要
Legal & General - Mixed Investment 20-60% Fund is an open-end fund incorporated in the United Kingdom. The Fund's objective is to provide long-term growth of both capital and income. The Fund invests in shares, fixed interest securities and other assets including commodities and real property. Between 20% and 60% of the Fund's property will be invested in shares.
住所Legal & General Investment MGMT ICVC
One Coleman Street
London
EC2R 5AA
UK
電話番号-
Webサイトwww.legalandgeneralgroup.com