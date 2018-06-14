Legal and General Multi-Inde
LGM5RIN:LN
49.95
GBP
0.14
0.28%
更新日時 13:59 JST 2018/06/14
商品分類
Unit Trust
52週レンジ
48.03 - 51.39
1年トータルリターン
0.30%
年初来リターン
-0.28%
前日終値
50.09
ファンド分類
Dynamic Allocation
運用アセットクラス
Mixed Allocation
重視地域
Global
基準価額 (NAV) ( 06/14/2018)
49.95
資産総額 (百万 GBP) ( 11/30/2015)
5.720
設定日
03/20/2017
直近配当額 ( 05/16/2018)
0.124056
直近配当利回り（税込）
2.98%
ファンドマネージャ
JUSTIN ONUEKWUSI / BRUCE WHITE
定額申込手数料
-
償還手数料
0.00%
手数料
-
信託報酬額
0.76%
経費率
-
投資信託組入れ上位銘柄
|名称
|数量
|値
|ファンドの割合
|
LEGUKII:LN
ﾘｰｶﾞﾙ&ｾﾞﾈﾗﾙ英国ｲﾝﾃﾞｯｸｽ･ﾄﾗｽﾄ
|1.71 百万
|2.88 百万
|7.99
|
IUKD:LN
iｼｪｱｰｽﾞ英国配当UCITS ETF英ﾎﾟ
|288.84 千
|2.62 百万
|7.29
|
LGEGULI:LN
Legal & General Emerging Mar
|4.98 百万
|2.62 百万
|7.27
|
LGEMGLI:LN
L&G Emerging Markets Governm
|4.45 百万
|2.56 百万
|7.11
|
LGGCBDB:LN
ﾘｰｶﾞﾙ&ｾﾞﾈﾗﾙ･ｲﾝﾍﾞｽﾄﾒﾝﾄ･ﾏﾈｼﾞﾒﾝ
|1.79 百万
|2.18 百万
|6.05
|
LEGHIII:LN
ﾘｰｶﾞﾙ&ｼﾞｪﾈﾗﾙ･ﾊｲｲﾝｶﾑ･ﾄﾗｽﾄ
|4.21 百万
|2.04 百万
|5.67
|
LGEITII:LN
ﾘｰｶﾞﾙ&ｼﾞｪﾈﾗﾙ欧州ｲﾝﾃﾞｯｸｽ･ﾄﾗｽﾄ
|703.81 千
|2.00 百万
|5.56
|
LEGUSIN:LN
Legal & General US Index Tru
|457.40 千
|1.88 百万
|5.23
|
BPM8:CUR
|29.00
|1.81 百万
|5.04
|
BARHIIN:LN
Legal & General Managed Mont
|2.38 百万
|1.54 百万
|4.27
企業概要
Legal and General Multi-Index Income 5 Fund is an open-end fund incorporated in United Kingdom. The Fund's objective is aim of the Fund is to provide a combination of income and capital growth. The Fund invests in fixed income securities (government and non-government), cash, equities and property.
住所Legal & General Investment Mgmt Ltd
One Coleman Street
London
EC2R 5AA
United Kingdom
電話番号44-203-124-3000
Webサイトwww.lgim.com