Legal and General Multi-Inde

LGM5RIN:LN
49.95
GBP
0.14
0.28%
更新日時 13:59 JST 2018/06/14
商品分類
Unit Trust
52週レンジ
48.03 - 51.39
1年トータルリターン
0.30%
年初来リターン
-0.28%
前日終値
50.09
商品分類
Unit Trust
ファンド分類
Dynamic Allocation
運用アセットクラス
Mixed Allocation
重視地域
Global
基準価額 (NAV) ( 06/14/2018)
49.95
資産総額 (百万 GBP) ( 11/30/2015)
5.720
設定日
03/20/2017
直近配当額 ( 05/16/2018)
0.124056
直近配当利回り（税込）
2.98%
ファンドマネージャ
JUSTIN ONUEKWUSI / BRUCE WHITE
定額申込手数料
-
償還手数料
0.00%
償還手数料
0.00%
手数料
-
信託報酬額
0.76%
経費率
-

投資信託組入れ上位銘柄

名称 数量 ファンドの割合
LEGUKII:LN
ﾘｰｶﾞﾙ&ｾﾞﾈﾗﾙ英国ｲﾝﾃﾞｯｸｽ･ﾄﾗｽﾄ
1.71 百万 2.88 百万 7.99
IUKD:LN
iｼｪｱｰｽﾞ英国配当UCITS ETF英ﾎﾟ
288.84 千 2.62 百万 7.29
LGEGULI:LN
Legal & General Emerging Mar
4.98 百万 2.62 百万 7.27
LGEMGLI:LN
L&G Emerging Markets Governm
4.45 百万 2.56 百万 7.11
LGGCBDB:LN
ﾘｰｶﾞﾙ&ｾﾞﾈﾗﾙ･ｲﾝﾍﾞｽﾄﾒﾝﾄ･ﾏﾈｼﾞﾒﾝ
1.79 百万 2.18 百万 6.05
LEGHIII:LN
ﾘｰｶﾞﾙ&ｼﾞｪﾈﾗﾙ･ﾊｲｲﾝｶﾑ･ﾄﾗｽﾄ
4.21 百万 2.04 百万 5.67
LGEITII:LN
ﾘｰｶﾞﾙ&ｼﾞｪﾈﾗﾙ欧州ｲﾝﾃﾞｯｸｽ･ﾄﾗｽﾄ
703.81 千 2.00 百万 5.56
LEGUSIN:LN
Legal & General US Index Tru
457.40 千 1.88 百万 5.23
BPM8:CUR
29.00 1.81 百万 5.04
BARHIIN:LN
Legal & General Managed Mont
2.38 百万 1.54 百万 4.27
企業概要
Legal and General Multi-Index Income 5 Fund is an open-end fund incorporated in United Kingdom. The Fund's objective is aim of the Fund is to provide a combination of income and capital growth. The Fund invests in fixed income securities (government and non-government), cash, equities and property.
住所
Legal & General Investment Mgmt Ltd
One Coleman Street
London
EC2R 5AA
United Kingdom
電話番号
44-203-124-3000
Webサイト
www.lgim.com