Legal and General Multi-Inde
LGM5LIN:LN
55.67
GBp
0.06
0.11%
更新日時 2018/09/14
商品分類
Unit Trust
52週レンジ
54.21 - 57.82
1年トータルリターン
2.85%
年初来リターン
-0.35%
前日終値
55.61
商品分類
Unit Trust
ファンド分類
Dynamic Allocation
運用アセットクラス
Mixed Allocation
重視地域
Global
基準価額 (NAV) ( 09/14/2018)
55.67
資産総額 (百万 GBP) ( 11/30/2015)
5.720
設定日
10/09/2015
直近配当額 ( 08/16/2018)
0.250728
直近配当利回り（税込）
5.40%
ファンドマネージャ
JUSTIN ONUEKWUSI / BRUCE WHITE
定額申込手数料
0.00%
償還手数料
0.00%
償還手数料
0.00%
手数料
-
信託報酬額
0.06%
経費率
0.06%
投資信託組入れ上位銘柄
|名称
|数量
|値
|ファンドの割合
|
BPU8:CUR
|63.00
|3.94 百万
|9.94
|
LEGUKII:LN
ﾘｰｶﾞﾙ&ｾﾞﾈﾗﾙ英国ｲﾝﾃﾞｯｸｽ･ﾄﾗｽﾄ
|2.30 百万
|3.85 百万
|9.71
|
LGEMGLI:LN
L&G Emerging Markets Governm
|5.30 百万
|2.85 百万
|7.19
|
LGEGULI:LN
Legal & General Emerging Mar
|5.46 百万
|2.85 百万
|7.19
|
IUKD:LN
iｼｪｱｰｽﾞ英国配当UCITS ETF英ﾎﾟ
|306.03 千
|2.70 百万
|6.82
|
LEGHIII:LN
ﾘｰｶﾞﾙ&ｼﾞｪﾈﾗﾙ･ﾊｲｲﾝｶﾑ･ﾄﾗｽﾄ
|5.28 百万
|2.54 百万
|6.42
|
LGEITII:LN
ﾘｰｶﾞﾙ&ｼﾞｪﾈﾗﾙ欧州ｲﾝﾃﾞｯｸｽ･ﾄﾗｽﾄ
|792.09 千
|2.27 百万
|5.74
|
LEGUSIN:LN
Legal & General US Index Tru
|457.40 千
|2.06 百万
|5.20
|
LGGCBDB:LN
ﾘｰｶﾞﾙ&ｾﾞﾈﾗﾙ･ｲﾝﾍﾞｽﾄﾒﾝﾄ･ﾏﾈｼﾞﾒﾝ
|1.38 百万
|1.69 百万
|4.26
|
LEGSCLI:LN
Legal & General Sterling Cor
|2.89 百万
|1.60 百万
|4.05
企業概要
Legal and General Multi-Index Income 5 Fund is an open-end fund incorporated in United Kingdom. The Fund's objective is aim of the Fund is to provide a combination of income and capital growth. The Fund invests in fixed income securities (government and non-government), cash, equities and property.
住所Legal & General Investment Mgmt Ltd
One Coleman Street
London
EC2R 5AA
United Kingdom
電話番号44-203-124-3000
Webサイトwww.lgim.com