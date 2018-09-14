Legal and General Multi-Inde

LGM5CIN:LN
55.42
GBp
0.06
0.11%
更新日時 2018/09/14
商品分類
Unit Trust
52週レンジ
54.01 - 57.61
1年トータルリターン
2.69%
年初来リターン
-0.44%
前日終値
55.36
基準価額 (NAV) ( 09/14/2018)
55.42
資産総額 (百万 GBP) ( 11/30/2015)
5.720
設定日
10/09/2015
直近配当額 ( 08/16/2018)
0.248874
直近配当利回り（税込）
5.39%
ファンドマネージャ
JUSTIN ONUEKWUSI / BRUCE WHITE
定額申込手数料
0.24%
償還手数料
0.00%
手数料
-
信託報酬額
0.24%
経費率
0.24%

投資信託組入れ上位銘柄

名称 数量 ファンドの割合
BPU8:CUR
63.00 3.94 百万 9.94
LEGUKII:LN
ﾘｰｶﾞﾙ&ｾﾞﾈﾗﾙ英国ｲﾝﾃﾞｯｸｽ･ﾄﾗｽﾄ
2.30 百万 3.85 百万 9.71
LGEMGLI:LN
L&G Emerging Markets Governm
5.30 百万 2.85 百万 7.19
LGEGULI:LN
Legal & General Emerging Mar
5.46 百万 2.85 百万 7.19
IUKD:LN
iｼｪｱｰｽﾞ英国配当UCITS ETF英ﾎﾟ
306.03 千 2.70 百万 6.82
LEGHIII:LN
ﾘｰｶﾞﾙ&ｼﾞｪﾈﾗﾙ･ﾊｲｲﾝｶﾑ･ﾄﾗｽﾄ
5.28 百万 2.54 百万 6.42
LGEITII:LN
ﾘｰｶﾞﾙ&ｼﾞｪﾈﾗﾙ欧州ｲﾝﾃﾞｯｸｽ･ﾄﾗｽﾄ
792.09 千 2.27 百万 5.74
LEGUSIN:LN
Legal & General US Index Tru
457.40 千 2.06 百万 5.20
LGGCBDB:LN
ﾘｰｶﾞﾙ&ｾﾞﾈﾗﾙ･ｲﾝﾍﾞｽﾄﾒﾝﾄ･ﾏﾈｼﾞﾒﾝ
1.38 百万 1.69 百万 4.26
LEGSCLI:LN
Legal & General Sterling Cor
2.89 百万 1.60 百万 4.05
企業概要
Legal and General Multi-Index Income 5 Fund is an open-end fund incorporated in United Kingdom. The Fund's objective is aim of the Fund is to provide a combination of income and capital growth. The Fund invests in fixed income securities (government and non-government), cash, equities and property.
住所
Legal & General Investment Mgmt Ltd
One Coleman Street
London
EC2R 5AA
United Kingdom
電話番号
44-203-124-3000
Webサイト
www.lgim.com