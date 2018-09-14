Legal and General Multi-Inde
LGM4RIN:LN
48.72
GBP
0.01
0.02%
更新日時 2018/09/14
商品分類
Unit Trust
52週レンジ
48.38 - 50.90
1年トータルリターン
0.86%
年初来リターン
-1.13%
前日終値
48.71
年初来リターン
-1.13%
ファンド分類
Dynamic Allocation
運用アセットクラス
Mixed Allocation
重視地域
Global
基準価額 (NAV) ( 09/14/2018)
48.72
資産総額 (百万 GBP) ( 11/30/2015)
5.990
設定日
03/20/2017
直近配当額 ( 08/16/2018)
0.216586
直近配当利回り（税込）
5.33%
ファンドマネージャ
JUSTIN ONUEKWUSI / BRUCE WHITE
定額申込手数料
-
償還手数料
0.00%
手数料
-
信託報酬額
0.76%
経費率
-
投資信託組入れ上位銘柄
|名称
|数量
|値
|ファンドの割合
|
BPU8:CUR
|88.00
|5.50 百万
|14.16
|
LGEGULI:LN
Legal & General Emerging Mar
|5.54 百万
|2.89 百万
|7.43
|
LGEMGLI:LN
L&G Emerging Markets Governm
|5.00 百万
|2.69 百万
|6.91
|
LEGSCLI:LN
Legal & General Sterling Cor
|4.04 百万
|2.24 百万
|5.77
|
LEGHIII:LN
ﾘｰｶﾞﾙ&ｼﾞｪﾈﾗﾙ･ﾊｲｲﾝｶﾑ･ﾄﾗｽﾄ
|4.59 百万
|2.21 百万
|5.69
|
BARHIIN:LN
Legal & General Managed Mont
|3.14 百万
|2.03 百万
|5.21
|
LGGCBDB:LN
ﾘｰｶﾞﾙ&ｾﾞﾈﾗﾙ･ｲﾝﾍﾞｽﾄﾒﾝﾄ･ﾏﾈｼﾞﾒﾝ
|1.65 百万
|2.01 百万
|5.18
|
LGEITII:LN
ﾘｰｶﾞﾙ&ｼﾞｪﾈﾗﾙ欧州ｲﾝﾃﾞｯｸｽ･ﾄﾗｽﾄ
|687.23 千
|1.97 百万
|5.07
|
LEGUKII:LN
ﾘｰｶﾞﾙ&ｾﾞﾈﾗﾙ英国ｲﾝﾃﾞｯｸｽ･ﾄﾗｽﾄ
|1.05 百万
|1.76 百万
|4.53
|
IUKD:LN
iｼｪｱｰｽﾞ英国配当UCITS ETF英ﾎﾟ
|191.75 千
|1.69 百万
|4.36
企業概要
Legal and General Multi-Index Income 4 Fund is an open-end fund incorporated in United Kingdom. The Fund's objective is The aim of the Fund is to provide a combination of income and capital growth. The Fund invests in fixed income securities, equities and property.
住所Legal & General Investment Mgmt Ltd
One Coleman Street
London
EC2R 5AA
United Kingdom
電話番号44-203-124-3000
Webサイトwww.lgim.com