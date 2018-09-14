Legal and General Multi-Inde

LGM4CAC:LN
58.51
GBp
0.02
0.03%
更新日時 2018/09/14
商品分類
Unit Trust
52週レンジ
57.05 - 59.71
1年トータルリターン
1.62%
年初来リターン
-0.80%
前日終値
58.49
商品分類
Unit Trust
ファンド分類
Dynamic Allocation
運用アセットクラス
Mixed Allocation
重視地域
Global
基準価額 (NAV) ( 09/14/2018)
58.51
資産総額 (百万 GBP) ( 11/30/2015)
5.990
設定日
10/09/2015
直近配当額 ( 08/16/2018)
0.258834
直近配当利回り（税込）
5.31%
ファンドマネージャ
JUSTIN ONUEKWUSI / BRUCE WHITE
定額申込手数料
0.00%
償還手数料
0.00%
手数料
-
信託報酬額
0.24%
経費率
0.24%

投資信託組入れ上位銘柄

名称 数量 ファンドの割合
BPU8:CUR
88.00 5.50 百万 14.16
LGEGULI:LN
Legal & General Emerging Mar
5.54 百万 2.89 百万 7.43
LGEMGLI:LN
L&G Emerging Markets Governm
5.00 百万 2.69 百万 6.91
LEGSCLI:LN
Legal & General Sterling Cor
4.04 百万 2.24 百万 5.77
LEGHIII:LN
ﾘｰｶﾞﾙ&ｼﾞｪﾈﾗﾙ･ﾊｲｲﾝｶﾑ･ﾄﾗｽﾄ
4.59 百万 2.21 百万 5.69
BARHIIN:LN
Legal & General Managed Mont
3.14 百万 2.03 百万 5.21
LGGCBDB:LN
ﾘｰｶﾞﾙ&ｾﾞﾈﾗﾙ･ｲﾝﾍﾞｽﾄﾒﾝﾄ･ﾏﾈｼﾞﾒﾝ
1.65 百万 2.01 百万 5.18
LGEITII:LN
ﾘｰｶﾞﾙ&ｼﾞｪﾈﾗﾙ欧州ｲﾝﾃﾞｯｸｽ･ﾄﾗｽﾄ
687.23 千 1.97 百万 5.07
LEGUKII:LN
ﾘｰｶﾞﾙ&ｾﾞﾈﾗﾙ英国ｲﾝﾃﾞｯｸｽ･ﾄﾗｽﾄ
1.05 百万 1.76 百万 4.53
IUKD:LN
iｼｪｱｰｽﾞ英国配当UCITS ETF英ﾎﾟ
191.75 千 1.69 百万 4.36
企業概要
Legal and General Multi-Index Income 4 Fund is an open-end fund incorporated in United Kingdom. The Fund's objective is The aim of the Fund is to provide a combination of income and capital growth. The Fund invests in fixed income securities, equities and property.
住所
Legal & General Investment Mgmt Ltd
One Coleman Street
London
EC2R 5AA
United Kingdom
電話番号
44-203-124-3000
Webサイト
www.lgim.com