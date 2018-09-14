Legal & General - Mixed Inve
LGM35DI:LN
54.64
GBp
0.01
0.02%
更新日時 2018/09/14
商品分類
Unit Trust
52週レンジ
54.06 - 56.67
1年トータルリターン
0.64%
年初来リターン
-1.34%
前日終値
54.63
1年トータルリターン
-0.24%
年初来リターン
-1.34%
ファンド分類
Conservative Allocation
運用アセットクラス
Mixed Allocation
重視地域
Global
基準価額 (NAV) ( 09/14/2018)
54.64
資産総額 (GBP) ( -)
-
設定日
06/30/2014
直近配当額 ( 08/01/2018)
0.441129
直近配当利回り（税込）
1.61%
ファンドマネージャ
JUSTIN ONUEKWUSI / CHRIS TESCHMACHER
定額申込手数料
0.00%
償還手数料
0.00%
手数料
-
信託報酬額
0.92%
経費率
0.92%
企業概要
Legal & General - Mixed Investment 0-35% Fund is an open-end fund incorporated in the United Kingdom. The Fund's objective is to deliver long-term capital growth. The Fund invests in a broad range of UK and overseas companies' share, fixed interest securities and cash. The Fund will invest up to 35% in UK and overseas companies' shares.
住所Legal & General Investment MGMT ICVC
One Coleman Street
London
EC2R 5AA
UK
電話番号-
Webサイトwww.legalandgeneralgroup.com