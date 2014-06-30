Legal & General - Mixed Inve
商品分類
Unit Trust
商品分類
Unit Trust
ファンド分類
Conservative Allocation
運用アセットクラス
Mixed Allocation
重視地域
Global
基準価額 (NAV) ( -)
-
資産総額 (GBP) ( -)
-
設定日
06/30/2014
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
JUSTIN ONUEKWUSI / CHRIS TESCHMACHER
定額申込手数料
0.00%
償還手数料
0.00%
手数料
-
信託報酬額
0.30%
経費率
0.42%
企業概要
Legal & General - Mixed Investment 0-35% Fund is an open-end fund incorporated in the United Kingdom. The Fund's objective is to deliver long-term capital growth. The Fund invests in a broad range of UK and overseas companies' share, fixed interest securities and cash. The Fund will invest up to 35% in UK and overseas companies' shares.
住所Legal & General Investment MGMT ICVC
One Coleman Street
London
EC2R 5AA
UK
電話番号-
Webサイトwww.legalandgeneralgroup.com