Legal & General Mixed Invest
LGM20LI:LN
54.16
GBp
0.07
0.13%
更新日時 13:59 JST 2018/06/14
商品分類
Unit Trust
1年トータルリターン
0.02%
年初来リターン
-1.01%
前日終値
54.23
ファンド分類
Conservative Allocation
運用アセットクラス
Mixed Allocation
重視地域
Global
基準価額 (NAV) ( 06/14/2018)
54.16
資産総額 (百万 GBP) ( 11/30/2015)
4.541
設定日
10/05/2015
直近配当額 ( 02/01/2018)
0.63517
直近配当利回り（税込）
2.35%
ファンドマネージャ
JUSTIN ONUEKWUSI / CHRIS TESCHMACHER
定額申込手数料
0.00%
償還手数料
0.00%
手数料
-
信託報酬額
0.03%
経費率
0.03%
投資信託組入れ上位銘柄
|名称
|数量
|値
|ファンドの割合
|
LGSDCLI:LN
Legal & General Short Dated
|3.14 百万
|1.61 百万
|13.70
|
LGGCBDB:LN
ﾘｰｶﾞﾙ&ｾﾞﾈﾗﾙ･ｲﾝﾍﾞｽﾄﾒﾝﾄ･ﾏﾈｼﾞﾒﾝ
|1.14 百万
|1.39 百万
|11.85
|
LGGILLI:LN
Legal & General - Global Inf
|2.27 百万
|1.19 百万
|10.15
|
LEGSCLI:LN
Legal & General Sterling Cor
|2.10 百万
|1.17 百万
|9.98
|
BPM8:CUR
|17.00
|1.06 百万
|9.07
|
EK459367:COR
|571.73
|588.80 千
|5.02
|
LGASGII:LN
Legal & General All Stocks G
|471.52 千
|579.50 千
|4.94
|
LEGHIII:LN
ﾘｰｶﾞﾙ&ｼﾞｪﾈﾗﾙ･ﾊｲｲﾝｶﾑ･ﾄﾗｽﾄ
|976.82 千
|475.47 千
|4.05
|
LGEMGLI:LN
L&G Emerging Markets Governm
|703.68 千
|405.07 千
|3.45
|
LEGUSIN:LN
Legal & General US Index Tru
|95.19 千
|392.07 千
|3.34
企業概要
Legal and General Mixed Investment 0-20% Fund is an open-end fund incorporated in United Kingdom. The Fund's objective is to deliver long-term growth of both capital and income. The Fund invests in a broad range of UK and overseas companies' shares, fixed interest securities and other assets including those giving indirect exposure to commodities and property.
住所Legal & General Investment MGMT ICVC
One Coleman Street
London
EC2R 5AA
UK
電話番号-
Webサイトwww.legalandgeneralgroup.com