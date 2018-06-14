Legal & General Mixed Invest

LGM20LI:LN
54.16
GBp
0.07
0.13%
更新日時 13:59 JST 2018/06/14
商品分類
Unit Trust
52週レンジ
53.54 - 55.55
1年トータルリターン
0.02%
年初来リターン
-1.01%
前日終値
54.23
基準価額 (NAV) ( 06/14/2018)
54.16
資産総額 (百万 GBP) ( 11/30/2015)
4.541
設定日
10/05/2015
直近配当額 ( 02/01/2018)
0.63517
直近配当利回り（税込）
2.35%
ファンドマネージャ
JUSTIN ONUEKWUSI / CHRIS TESCHMACHER
定額申込手数料
0.00%
償還手数料
0.00%
償還手数料
0.00%
手数料
-
信託報酬額
0.03%
経費率
0.03%

投資信託組入れ上位銘柄

名称 数量 ファンドの割合
LGSDCLI:LN
Legal & General Short Dated
3.14 百万 1.61 百万 13.70
LGGCBDB:LN
ﾘｰｶﾞﾙ&ｾﾞﾈﾗﾙ･ｲﾝﾍﾞｽﾄﾒﾝﾄ･ﾏﾈｼﾞﾒﾝ
1.14 百万 1.39 百万 11.85
LGGILLI:LN
Legal & General - Global Inf
2.27 百万 1.19 百万 10.15
LEGSCLI:LN
Legal & General Sterling Cor
2.10 百万 1.17 百万 9.98
BPM8:CUR
17.00 1.06 百万 9.07
EK459367:COR
571.73 588.80 千 5.02
LGASGII:LN
Legal & General All Stocks G
471.52 千 579.50 千 4.94
LEGHIII:LN
ﾘｰｶﾞﾙ&ｼﾞｪﾈﾗﾙ･ﾊｲｲﾝｶﾑ･ﾄﾗｽﾄ
976.82 千 475.47 千 4.05
LGEMGLI:LN
L&G Emerging Markets Governm
703.68 千 405.07 千 3.45
LEGUSIN:LN
Legal & General US Index Tru
95.19 千 392.07 千 3.34
企業概要
Legal and General Mixed Investment 0-20% Fund is an open-end fund incorporated in United Kingdom. The Fund's objective is to deliver long-term growth of both capital and income. The Fund invests in a broad range of UK and overseas companies' shares, fixed interest securities and other assets including those giving indirect exposure to commodities and property.
住所
Legal & General Investment MGMT ICVC
One Coleman Street
London
EC2R 5AA
UK
電話番号
-
Webサイト
www.legalandgeneralgroup.com