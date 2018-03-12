Legal & General Mixed Invest
LGM20II:LN
53.97
GBp
0.08
0.15%
更新日時 13:59 JST 2018/03/12
商品分類
Unit Trust
52週レンジ
53.56 - 55.45
1年トータルリターン
1.66%
年初来リターン
-1.38%
前日終値
53.89
52週レンジ
53.56 - 55.45
1年トータルリターン
1.45%
年初来リターン
-1.38%
商品分類
Unit Trust
ファンド分類
Conservative Allocation
運用アセットクラス
Mixed Allocation
重視地域
Global
基準価額 (NAV) ( 03/12/2018)
53.97
資産総額 (百万 GBP) ( 11/30/2015)
4.541
設定日
10/05/2015
直近配当額 ( 01/31/2018)
0.524714
直近配当利回り（税込）
1.94%
ファンドマネージャ
JUSTIN ONUEKWUSI / CHRIS TESCHMACHER
定額申込手数料
0.00%
償還手数料
0.00%
償還手数料
0.00%
手数料
-
信託報酬額
0.43%
経費率
0.43%
投資信託組入れ上位銘柄
|名称
|数量
|値
|ファンドの割合
|
LGGCBDB:LN
ﾘｰｶﾞﾙ&ｾﾞﾈﾗﾙ･ｲﾝﾍﾞｽﾄﾒﾝﾄ･ﾏﾈｼﾞﾒﾝ
|1.48 百万
|1.82 百万
|15.04
|
LGSDCLI:LN
Legal & General Short Dated
|2.88 百万
|1.48 百万
|12.28
|
LGGILLI:LN
Legal & General - Global Inf
|2.27 百万
|1.19 百万
|9.83
|
LEGSCLI:LN
Legal & General Sterling Cor
|2.10 百万
|1.18 百万
|9.79
|
BPH8:CUR
|16.00
|1.00 百万
|8.28
|
LGASGII:LN
Legal & General All Stocks G
|471.52 千
|571.01 千
|4.72
|
LEGHIII:LN
ﾘｰｶﾞﾙ&ｼﾞｪﾈﾗﾙ･ﾊｲｲﾝｶﾑ･ﾄﾗｽﾄ
|1.07 百万
|547.10 千
|4.52
|
EK459367:COR
|464.66
|479.06 千
|3.96
|
LGEMGLI:LN
L&G ICAV Emerging Markets Go
|703.68 千
|415.13 千
|3.43
|
LGEGULI:LN
Legal & General Emerging Mar
|744.49 千
|389.41 千
|3.22
企業概要
Legal and General Mixed Investment 0-20% Fund is an open-end fund incorporated in United Kingdom. The Fund's objective is to deliver long-term growth of both capital and income. The Fund invests in a broad range of UK and overseas companies' shares, fixed interest securities and other assets including those giving indirect exposure to commodities and property.
住所Legal & General Investment MGMT ICVC
One Coleman Street
London
EC2R 5AA
UK
電話番号-
Webサイトwww.legalandgeneralgroup.com