Legal & General Mixed Invest
LGM20IA:LN
56.27
GBp
0.00
0.00%
更新日時 2018/09/14
商品分類
Unit Trust
52週レンジ
55.68 - 57.15
1年トータルリターン
0.34%
年初来リターン
-1.21%
前日終値
56.27
1年トータルリターン
-0.35%
年初来リターン
-1.21%
ファンド分類
Conservative Allocation
運用アセットクラス
Mixed Allocation
重視地域
Global
基準価額 (NAV) ( 09/14/2018)
56.27
資産総額 (百万 GBP) ( 11/30/2015)
4.541
設定日
10/05/2015
直近配当額 ( 08/01/2018)
0.511794
直近配当利回り（税込）
1.82%
ファンドマネージャ
JUSTIN ONUEKWUSI / CHRIS TESCHMACHER
定額申込手数料
0.00%
償還手数料
0.00%
手数料
-
信託報酬額
0.43%
経費率
0.43%
投資信託組入れ上位銘柄
|名称
|数量
|値
|ファンドの割合
LGSDCLI:LN
Legal & General Short Dated
|3.14 百万
|1.59 百万
|13.99
LGGCBDB:LN
ﾘｰｶﾞﾙ&ｾﾞﾈﾗﾙ･ｲﾝﾍﾞｽﾄﾒﾝﾄ･ﾏﾈｼﾞﾒﾝ
|1.29 百万
|1.57 百万
|13.81
LGGILLI:LN
Legal & General - Global Inf
|2.27 百万
|1.18 百万
|10.39
LEGSCLI:LN
Legal & General Sterling Cor
|2.10 百万
|1.17 百万
|10.25
BPU8:CUR
|18.00
|1.13 百万
|9.88
EK459367:COR
|571.73
|585.27 千
|5.14
LGASGII:LN
Legal & General All Stocks G
|471.52 千
|576.67 千
|5.06
LEGHIII:LN
ﾘｰｶﾞﾙ&ｼﾞｪﾈﾗﾙ･ﾊｲｲﾝｶﾑ･ﾄﾗｽﾄ
|976.82 千
|473.12 千
|4.15
LGEGULI:LN
Legal & General Emerging Mar
|858.91 千
|448.91 千
|3.94
LEGUSIN:LN
Legal & General US Index Tru
|95.19 千
|428.86 千
|3.76
企業概要
Legal and General Mixed Investment 0-20% Fund is an open-end fund incorporated in United Kingdom. The Fund's objective is to deliver long-term growth of both capital and income. The Fund invests in a broad range of UK and overseas companies' shares, fixed interest securities and other assets including those giving indirect exposure to commodities and property.
住所Legal & General Investment MGMT ICVC
One Coleman Street
London
EC2R 5AA
UK
電話番号-
Webサイトwww.legalandgeneralgroup.com