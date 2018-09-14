Legal & General Mixed Invest

LGM20IA:LN
56.27
GBp
0.00
0.00%
更新日時 2018/09/14
商品分類
Unit Trust
52週レンジ
55.68 - 57.15
1年トータルリターン
0.34%
年初来リターン
-1.21%
前日終値
56.27
商品分類
Unit Trust
ファンド分類
Conservative Allocation
運用アセットクラス
Mixed Allocation
重視地域
Global
基準価額 (NAV) ( 09/14/2018)
56.27
資産総額 (百万 GBP) ( 11/30/2015)
4.541
設定日
10/05/2015
直近配当額 ( 08/01/2018)
0.511794
直近配当利回り（税込）
1.82%
ファンドマネージャ
JUSTIN ONUEKWUSI / CHRIS TESCHMACHER
定額申込手数料
0.00%
償還手数料
0.00%
償還手数料
0.00%
手数料
-
信託報酬額
0.43%
経費率
0.43%

投資信託組入れ上位銘柄

名称 数量 ファンドの割合
LGSDCLI:LN
Legal & General Short Dated
3.14 百万 1.59 百万 13.99
LGGCBDB:LN
ﾘｰｶﾞﾙ&ｾﾞﾈﾗﾙ･ｲﾝﾍﾞｽﾄﾒﾝﾄ･ﾏﾈｼﾞﾒﾝ
1.29 百万 1.57 百万 13.81
LGGILLI:LN
Legal & General - Global Inf
2.27 百万 1.18 百万 10.39
LEGSCLI:LN
Legal & General Sterling Cor
2.10 百万 1.17 百万 10.25
BPU8:CUR
18.00 1.13 百万 9.88
EK459367:COR
571.73 585.27 千 5.14
LGASGII:LN
Legal & General All Stocks G
471.52 千 576.67 千 5.06
LEGHIII:LN
ﾘｰｶﾞﾙ&ｼﾞｪﾈﾗﾙ･ﾊｲｲﾝｶﾑ･ﾄﾗｽﾄ
976.82 千 473.12 千 4.15
LGEGULI:LN
Legal & General Emerging Mar
858.91 千 448.91 千 3.94
LEGUSIN:LN
Legal & General US Index Tru
95.19 千 428.86 千 3.76
企業概要
Legal and General Mixed Investment 0-20% Fund is an open-end fund incorporated in United Kingdom. The Fund's objective is to deliver long-term growth of both capital and income. The Fund invests in a broad range of UK and overseas companies' shares, fixed interest securities and other assets including those giving indirect exposure to commodities and property.
住所
Legal & General Investment MGMT ICVC
One Coleman Street
London
EC2R 5AA
UK
電話番号
-
Webサイト
www.legalandgeneralgroup.com