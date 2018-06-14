L&G Lazard UK Income G25-Pen
LGLZUKP:LN
195.89
GBp
0.11
0.06%
更新日時 13:59 JST 2018/06/14
商品分類
Open-End Pension
52週レンジ
182.85 - 197.33
1年トータルリターン
4.89%
年初来リターン
1.24%
前日終値
195.78
ファンド分類
-
運用アセットクラス
-
重視地域
-
基準価額 (NAV) ( 06/14/2018)
195.89
資産総額 (千 GBP) ( 05/31/2018)
4.100
設定日
04/20/2006
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
-
定額申込手数料
-
償還手数料
-
手数料
-
信託報酬額
-
経費率
-
投資信託組入れ上位銘柄
|名称
|数量
|値
|ファンドの割合
|
LAZINII:LN
Lazard Multi-Cap UK Income F
|582.76
|4.10 千
|100.00
企業概要
L&G Lazard Multi Cap UK Income - Pension is an open-end pension fund incorporated in the United Kingdom. The Fund's objective is to achieve capital growth. The Fund invests in shares of UK companies.
住所Legal&General Assurance Society Ltd
One Coleman Street
London, EC2R 5AA
United Kingdom
電話番号Tel.: 44 20 3124 2000
Webサイトwww.legalandgeneralgroup.com