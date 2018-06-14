L&G Absolute Return Bond Fun
LGLPGZI:LX
1.03
GBP
0.00
0.01%
更新日時 13:59 JST 2018/06/14
商品分類
SICAV
52週レンジ
1.02 - 1.03
1年トータルリターン
0.38%
年初来リターン
-0.20%
前日終値
1.02
商品分類
ファンド分類
Foreign Aggregate Bond
運用アセットクラス
債券
重視地域
Global
基準価額 (NAV) ( 06/14/2018)
1.0251
資産総額 (百万 GBP) ( 06/14/2018)
681.213
設定日
12/16/2015
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
JULIEN HOUDAIN
定額申込手数料
-
償還手数料
-
償還手数料
-
手数料
-
信託報酬額
0.00%
経費率
-
投資信託組入れ上位銘柄
|名称
|数量
|値
|ファンドの割合
|
912796LZ:GOV
|26.00 千
|19.95 百万
|7.32
|
LGUSLI1:ID
LGIM Liquidity Fund plc - LG
|13.83 百万
|10.66 百万
|3.91
|
912796KF:GOV
|11.00 千
|8.47 百万
|3.11
|
912810EA:GOV
|10.00 千
|8.23 百万
|3.02
|
912828HZ:GOV
|10.00 千
|7.88 百万
|2.89
|
LW154357:COR
|4.00 千
|3.98 百万
|1.46
|
912810RT:GOV
|5.40 千
|3.67 百万
|1.35
|
AN387721:COR
|3.33 千
|3.26 百万
|1.20
|
AM126660:COR
|3.95 千
|3.06 百万
|1.12
|
AN684741:COR
|3.46 千
|3.04 百万
|1.12
企業概要
L&G Absolute Return Bond Fund is an open-end fund incorporated in Luxembourg. T he Fund's objective is to produce a positive return derived from capital growth and income. The Fund invests in a broad range of fixed interest securities from around the world. The type of fixed interest securities includes government and corporate bonds.
住所LGIM Corporate Director LTD
One Coleman Street
London EC2R 5AA
United Kingdom
電話番号-
Webサイトwww.lgim.com