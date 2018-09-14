L&G Liontrust Income G25-Pen
LGLNG25:LN
165.99
GBp
0.01
0.01%
更新日時 2018/09/14
商品分類
Open-End Pension
52週レンジ
158.97 - 167.82
1年トータルリターン
2.37%
年初来リターン
0.44%
前日終値
165.98
商品分類
Open-End Pension
ファンド分類
-
運用アセットクラス
-
重視地域
-
基準価額 (NAV) ( 09/14/2018)
165.99
資産総額 (千 GBP) ( 08/31/2018)
1.600
設定日
04/18/2006
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
-
定額申込手数料
-
償還手数料
-
償還手数料
-
手数料
-
信託報酬額
-
経費率
-
企業概要
L&G Liontrust Global Income - Pension is an open-end pension fund incorporated in the United Kingdom. The Fund's objective is to achieve a higher total return than the FTSEAll-Share Index over a five year period.
住所Legal&General Assurance Society Ltd
One Coleman Street
London, EC2R 5AA
United Kingdom
電話番号Tel.: 44 20 3124 2000
Webサイトwww.legalandgeneralgroup.com