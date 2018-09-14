L&G Legg Mason US Smaller Co
LGLMGS5:LN
240.02
GBp
1.25
0.52%
更新日時 2018/09/14
商品分類
Open-End Pension
52週レンジ
202.22 - 246.00
1年トータルリターン
16.49%
年初来リターン
9.23%
前日終値
241.27
ファンド分類
-
運用アセットクラス
-
重視地域
-
基準価額 (NAV) ( 09/14/2018)
240.02
資産総額 (百万 GBP) ( 08/31/2018)
1.499
設定日
10/19/2012
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
-
定額申込手数料
-
償還手数料
-
手数料
-
信託報酬額
-
経費率
-
企業概要
L&G Legg Mason US Smaller Companies - Life is an open-end fund incorporated in the United Kingdom. The Fund's objective is to achieve capital growth. The Fund invests in smaller US companies.
住所Legal&General Assurance Society Ltd
One Coleman Street
London, EC2R 5AA
United Kingdom
電話番号Tel.: 44 20 3124 2000
Webサイトwww.legalandgeneralgroup.com