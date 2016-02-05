LGIM Sterling Liquidity Plus
LGLIP3G:ID
Pending Listing
GBP
Open-End Fund
Open-End Fund
ファンド分類
-
運用アセットクラス
-
重視地域
-
基準価額 (NAV) ( -)
-
資産総額 (GBP) ( -)
-
設定日
05/02/2016
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
-
定額申込手数料
-
償還手数料
-
償還手数料
-
手数料
-
信託報酬額
0.20%
経費率
-
企業概要
LGIM Liquidity Plus Fund is an open-end fund incorporated in Ireland. The Fund's objective is to preserve capital and to generate income. The Fund invests in money market instruments, fixed income and floating rate securities issued or guaranteed by banks or other corporations, governments or supranationals, UCITS, and deposits with credit institutions.
住所Legal & General Investment Mgmt Ltd
One Coleman Street
London EC2R 5AA
United Kingdom
電話番号44-203-124-3266
Webサイトwww.lgim.com