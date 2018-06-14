L&G Index Linked Gilt 2 G27-
LGLG2GL:LN
805.40
GBp
0.90
0.11%
更新日時 13:59 JST 2018/06/14
商品分類
Open-End Fund
52週レンジ
770.70 - 829.10
1年トータルリターン
-0.44%
年初来リターン
-1.17%
前日終値
804.50
52週レンジ
770.70 - 829.10
1年トータルリターン
-0.19%
年初来リターン
-1.17%
商品分類
Open-End Fund
ファンド分類
Aggregate Bond
運用アセットクラス
債券
重視地域
イギリス
基準価額 (NAV) ( 06/14/2018)
805.4
資産総額 (百万 GBP) ( 05/31/2018)
66.284
設定日
02/11/2010
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
-
定額申込手数料
-
償還手数料
-
償還手数料
-
手数料
-
信託報酬額
-
経費率
-
企業概要
L&G Index Linked Gilt - Life is an open-end fund incorporated in the United Kingdom. The Fund's objective is to achieve the best return. The Fund invests in UK gilts, UK corporate fixed interest, and money market.
住所Legal&General Assurance Society Ltd
One Coleman Street
London, EC2R 5AA
United Kingdom
電話番号Tel.: 44 20 3124 2000
Webサイトwww.legalandgeneralgroup.com