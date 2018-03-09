Colonial FCL Investment Grow
LGL0203:AU
3.0930
AUD
0.0003
0.01%
商品分類
Unit Trust
52週レンジ
3.0614 - 3.1240
1年トータルリターン
1.12%
年初来リターン
-0.47%
前日終値
3.0927
1年トータルリターン
0.66%
ファンド分類
Aggregate Bond
運用アセットクラス
債券
重視地域
オーストラリア
基準価額 (NAV) ( 03/09/2018)
3.093
資産総額 (百万 AUD) ( 02/28/2018)
37.922
設定日
08/01/1989
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
-
定額申込手数料
-
償還手数料
-
手数料
-
信託報酬額
1.50%
経費率
0.00%
企業概要
Colonial FCL Investment Growth Bond - Fixed Interest is a unit trust incorporated in Australia. The Fund's objective is to provide income with the potential for higher returns than cash through investment in fixed interest investments.
住所Colonial First State Asset Mgt Ltd
11 Harbour Street
Sydney NSW 2000
Australia
電話番号Tel: 61-2-9303-3000