Colonial FCL Investment Grow
LGL0202:AU
3.3111
AUD
0.0000
0.00%
更新日時 2018/03/09
残存期間
-
Total Assets (m -) (on 02/28/2018)
51.734
設定日
05/01/1984
52週レンジ
3.2971 - 3.3111
前日終値
3.3111
1年トータルリターン
0.44%
年初来リターン
0.09%
ファンドマネージャ
-
信託報酬額
1.50%
経費率
0.00%
企業概要
Colonial FCL Investment Growth Bond - Capital Guaranteed Cash is a unit trust incorporated in Australia. The Fund aims to achieve returns, before tax and fees, that are at least equal to inflation over rolling 1 year periods. Minimum recommended investment period is 0 to 3 years.
住所Colonial First State Asset Mgt Ltd
11 Harbour Street
Sydney NSW 2000
Australia
電話番号Tel: 61-2-9303-3000