L&G Kames Strategic Bond LS4
LGKSBLL:LN
150.96
GBp
0.03
0.02%
更新日時 2018/03/12
商品分類
Open-End Pension
52週レンジ
146.30 - 152.63
1年トータルリターン
3.18%
年初来リターン
-0.31%
前日終値
150.93
商品分類
Open-End Pension
ファンド分類
-
運用アセットクラス
-
重視地域
-
基準価額 (NAV) ( 03/12/2018)
150.96
資産総額 (百万 GBP) ( 12/29/2017)
4.160
設定日
10/19/2012
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
-
定額申込手数料
-
償還手数料
-
償還手数料
-
手数料
-
信託報酬額
-
経費率
-
投資信託組入れ上位銘柄
|名称
|数量
|値
|ファンドの割合
|
AEGGIBI:LN
Kames ICVC - Strategic Bond
|3.46 百万
|4.22 百万
|100.00
企業概要
L&G Kames Strategic Bond - Life is an open-end fund incorporated in the United Kingdom. The Fund's objective is to achieve capital growth while also providing income. The Fund invests in global debt securities.
住所Legal&General Assurance Society Ltd
One Coleman Street
London, EC2R 5AA
United Kingdom
電話番号Tel.: 44 20 3124 2000
Webサイトwww.legalandgeneralgroup.com