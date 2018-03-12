L&G Kames Ethical Corporate
LGKECBL:LN
143.45
GBp
0.04
0.03%
更新日時 2018/03/12
商品分類
Open-End Pension
52週レンジ
141.88 - 145.80
1年トータルリターン
1.04%
年初来リターン
-1.44%
前日終値
143.41
52週レンジ
141.88 - 145.80
1年トータルリターン
0.91%
年初来リターン
-1.44%
商品分類
Open-End Pension
ファンド分類
-
運用アセットクラス
-
重視地域
-
基準価額 (NAV) ( 03/12/2018)
143.45
資産総額 (百万 GBP) ( 12/29/2017)
6.510
設定日
10/19/2012
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
-
定額申込手数料
-
償還手数料
-
償還手数料
-
手数料
-
信託報酬額
-
経費率
-
投資信託組入れ上位銘柄
|名称
|数量
|値
|ファンドの割合
|
AEGEIBI:LN
Kames ICVC - Ethical Corpora
|6.03 百万
|6.27 百万
|100.00
企業概要
L&G Kames Ethical Corporate Bond - Life is an open-end fund incorporated in the United Kingdom. The Fund's objective is to maximize total return. The Fund invests in sterling denominated bonds issued by a company or organization that meets predefined ethical criteria.
住所Legal&General Assurance Society Ltd
One Coleman Street
London, EC2R 5AA
United Kingdom
電話番号Tel.: 44 20 3124 2000
Webサイトwww.legalandgeneralgroup.com