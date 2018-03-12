L&G Jupiter Ecology 2-Life
LGJUE2L:LN
209.74
GBp
0.11
0.05%
更新日時 2018/03/12
商品分類
Open-End Pension
52週レンジ
205.11 - 230.15
1年トータルリターン
-1.41%
年初来リターン
-2.22%
前日終値
209.85
52週レンジ
205.11 - 230.15
1年トータルリターン
-1.13%
年初来リターン
-2.22%
商品分類
Open-End Pension
ファンド分類
-
運用アセットクラス
-
重視地域
-
基準価額 (NAV) ( 03/12/2018)
209.74
資産総額 (百万 GBP) ( 10/31/2017)
2.103
設定日
03/02/2010
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
-
定額申込手数料
-
償還手数料
-
償還手数料
-
手数料
-
信託報酬額
-
経費率
-
投資信託組入れ上位銘柄
|名称
|数量
|値
|ファンドの割合
|
JUPECOI:LN
Jupiter Ecology Fund
|722.27 千
|2.77 百万
|100.00
企業概要
L&G Jupiter Ecology - Life is an open-end fund incorporated in the United Kingdom. The Fund's objective is to achieve long-term capital appreciation and a growing income. The Fund invests worldwide in companies that demonstrate a positive commitment to the long-term protection of the environment.
住所Legal&General Assurance Society Ltd
One Coleman Street
London, EC2R 5AA
United Kingdom
電話番号Tel.: 44 20 3124 2000
Webサイトwww.legalandgeneralgroup.com