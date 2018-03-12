L&G JPMorgan Europe G25-Pen
LGJPMEG:LN
232.17
GBp
0.70
0.30%
更新日時 2018/03/12
商品分類
Open-End Pension
52週レンジ
203.67 - 239.92
1年トータルリターン
9.86%
年初来リターン
-0.87%
前日終値
231.47
商品分類
Open-End Pension
ファンド分類
-
運用アセットクラス
-
重視地域
-
基準価額 (NAV) ( 03/12/2018)
232.17
資産総額 (千 GBP) ( 12/29/2017)
31.200
設定日
04/19/2006
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
-
定額申込手数料
-
償還手数料
-
償還手数料
-
手数料
-
信託報酬額
-
経費率
-
投資信託組入れ上位銘柄
|名称
|数量
|値
|ファンドの割合
|
SAVEURI:LN
JPMorgan Fund ICVC - Europe
|14.45 千
|210.80 千
|100.00
企業概要
L&G JPMorgan Europe - Pension is an open-end pension fund incorporated in the United Kingdom. The Fund's objective is to provide capital growth over the long term. The Fund invests in a portfolio primarily focused on shares of European companies in any economic sector.
住所Legal&General Assurance Society Ltd
One Coleman Street
London, EC2R 5AA
United Kingdom
電話番号Tel.: 44 20 3124 2000
Webサイトwww.legalandgeneralgroup.com