L&G JPMorgan Europe Smaller
LGJPESC:LN
254.56
GBp
1.37
0.54%
更新日時 2018/03/12
商品分類
Open-End Pension
52週レンジ
212.01 - 260.33
1年トータルリターン
17.86%
年初来リターン
1.83%
前日終値
253.19
ファンド分類
-
運用アセットクラス
-
重視地域
-
基準価額 (NAV) ( 03/12/2018)
254.56
資産総額 (千 GBP) ( 12/29/2017)
95.200
設定日
04/20/2006
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
-
定額申込手数料
-
償還手数料
-
手数料
-
信託報酬額
-
経費率
-
投資信託組入れ上位銘柄
|名称
|数量
|値
|ファンドの割合
|
JPESCAA:LN
JPMorgan Fund II ICVC - Euro
|6.37 千
|48.50 千
|100.00
企業概要
L&G JPMorgan Europe Smaller Companies - Pension is an open-end fund incorporated in the United Kingdom. The Fund's objective is to achieve long-term capital growth. The Fund invests in European small-cap equities.
住所Legal&General Assurance Society Ltd
One Coleman Street
London, EC2R 5AA
United Kingdom
電話番号Tel.: 44 20 3124 2000
Webサイトwww.legalandgeneralgroup.com