L&G JOHCM UK Opportunities 3
LGJOU3P:LN
213.24
GBp
0.66
0.31%
更新日時 2018/03/12
商品分類
Open-End Pension
52週レンジ
210.24 - 225.39
1年トータルリターン
-1.85%
年初来リターン
-3.40%
前日終値
212.58
ファンド分類
-
運用アセットクラス
-
重視地域
-
基準価額 (NAV) ( 03/12/2018)
213.24
資産総額 (千 GBP) ( 12/29/2017)
106.400
設定日
04/04/2011
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
-
定額申込手数料
-
償還手数料
-
手数料
-
信託報酬額
-
経費率
-
企業概要
L&G JOHCM UK Opportunities - Pension is an open-end pension fund incorporated in the United Kingdom. The Fund's objective is to achieve long-term capital appreciation. The Fund invests in securities of UK companies.
住所Legal&General Assurance Society Ltd
One Coleman Street
London, EC2R 5AA
United Kingdom
電話番号Tel.: 44 20 3124 2000
Webサイトwww.legalandgeneralgroup.com