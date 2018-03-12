L&G JPMorgan Natural Resourc
LGJNR2L:LN
125.15
GBp
0.25
0.20%
更新日時 2018/03/12
商品分類
Open-End Pension
52週レンジ
110.07 - 139.50
1年トータルリターン
2.11%
年初来リターン
-5.52%
前日終値
125.40
商品分類
Open-End Pension
ファンド分類
-
運用アセットクラス
-
重視地域
-
基準価額 (NAV) ( 03/12/2018)
125.15
資産総額 (百万 GBP) ( 12/29/2017)
2.902
設定日
03/02/2010
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
-
定額申込手数料
-
償還手数料
-
償還手数料
-
手数料
-
信託報酬額
-
経費率
-
投資信託組入れ上位銘柄
|名称
|数量
|値
|ファンドの割合
|
SAVCOMI:LN
JPﾓﾙｶﾞﾝ･ﾌｧﾝﾄﾞICVC-JPM天然資
|487.88 千
|2.83 百万
|100.00
企業概要
L&G JPMorgan Natural Resources - Life is an open-end fund incorporated in the United Kingdom. The Fund's objective is to provide capital growth over the long- term. The Fund invests in shares of companies worldwide that are engaged in the production and marketing of commodities.
住所Legal&General Assurance Society Ltd
One Coleman Street
London, EC2R 5AA
United Kingdom
電話番号Tel.: 44 20 3124 2000
Webサイトwww.legalandgeneralgroup.com