L&G Jupiter Merlin Growth Po
LGJMG25:LN
216.88
GBp
1.22
0.57%
更新日時 2018/03/12
商品分類
Open-End Pension
52週レンジ
202.40 - 224.46
1年トータルリターン
3.12%
年初来リターン
-1.32%
前日終値
215.66
商品分類
ファンド分類
-
運用アセットクラス
-
重視地域
-
基準価額 (NAV) ( 03/12/2018)
216.88
資産総額 (百万 GBP) ( 12/29/2017)
13.106
設定日
04/13/2006
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
-
定額申込手数料
-
償還手数料
-
償還手数料
-
手数料
-
信託報酬額
-
経費率
-
投資信託組入れ上位銘柄
|名称
|数量
|値
|ファンドの割合
|
GABRBRI:LN
Jupiter Merlin Growth Portfo
|3.34 百万
|12.71 百万
|100.00
企業概要
L&G Jupiter Merlin Growth Portfolio - Pension is an open-end pension fund incorporated in the United Kingdom. The Fund's objective is to achieve long-term capital growth. The Fund invests in unit trusts, OEICs, Exchange Traded Funds, and other collective investment schemes.
住所Legal&General Assurance Society Ltd
One Coleman Street
London, EC2R 5AA
United Kingdom
電話番号Tel.: 44 20 3124 2000
Webサイトwww.legalandgeneralgroup.com