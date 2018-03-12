L&G JPMorgan Emerging Market
LGJEM25:LN
250.47
GBp
1.16
0.47%
更新日時 2018/03/12
商品分類
Open-End Pension
52週レンジ
208.82 - 259.20
1年トータルリターン
19.03%
年初来リターン
0.57%
前日終値
249.31
52週レンジ
208.82 - 259.20
1年トータルリターン
19.21%
年初来リターン
0.57%
商品分類
Open-End Pension
ファンド分類
-
運用アセットクラス
-
重視地域
-
基準価額 (NAV) ( 03/12/2018)
250.47
資産総額 (百万 GBP) ( 12/29/2017)
3.606
設定日
01/23/2007
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
-
定額申込手数料
-
償還手数料
-
償還手数料
-
手数料
-
信託報酬額
-
経費率
-
投資信託組入れ上位銘柄
|名称
|数量
|値
|ファンドの割合
|
SAVEMEI:LN
JPﾓﾙｶﾞﾝ･ﾌｧﾝﾄﾞICVC-新興国市場
|1.73 百万
|3.76 百万
|100.00
企業概要
L&G JPMorgan Emerging Markets - Pension is an open-end pension fund incorporated in the United Kingdom. The Fund's objective is to provide long term capital growth. The Fund invests primarily in equity and equity-linked securities of emerging markets companies.
住所Legal&General Assurance Society Ltd
One Coleman Street
London, EC2R 5AA
United Kingdom
電話番号Tel.: 44 20 3124 2000
Webサイトwww.legalandgeneralgroup.com