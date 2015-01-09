L&G Japan Equity Index Fund
LGJEIPI:LN
Pending Listing
GBp
商品分類
Unit Trust
ファンド分類
-
運用アセットクラス
-
重視地域
-
基準価額 (NAV) ( -)
-
資産総額 (GBP) ( -)
-
設定日
09/01/2015
直近配当額 ( -)
-
直近配当利回り（税込）
-
ファンドマネージャ
-
定額申込手数料
0.00%
償還手数料
0.00%
償還手数料
0.00%
手数料
-
信託報酬額
0.00%
経費率
-
企業概要
L&G Japan Equity Index Fund is an open-end fund incorporated in the Unite Kingdom. The Fund's objective is to track the overall performance of the Japan equity market as represented by the FTSE Japan Index. The Fund invests in securities that make up the constituents of the Index.
住所Legal & General Investment MGMT ICVC
One Coleman Street
London
EC2R 5AA
UK
電話番号-
Webサイトwww.legalandgeneralgroup.com